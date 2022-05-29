Willamette Valley Wine and Beer Festival

CELEBRATING WILLAMETTE VALLEY WINE

Join us at the Willamette Valley Wine Festival in Salem, Oregon. Enjoy spring in wine country with family and friends at the beautiful Riverfront City Park Amphitheater on the banks of the Willamette River at the finish of the Willamette Valley Marathon. A spring afternoon of wine tasting, live music and local food carts shared with friends and family at a beautiful park. The Willamette Valley Wine Festival will have a large tent so rain or shine you're sure to enjoy the afternoon.

Fee: $15.00