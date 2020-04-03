 Calendar Home
Location:Allison Inn & Spa
Map:2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: (503) 297-2962
Email:lizzie@willamettewines.com
Website:http://https://www.willamettewines.auction/
All Dates:Apr 3, 2020
Apr 4, 2020

Willamette: the Pinot Noir Auction

At Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction, wine trade professionals get to experience what makes Oregon remarkable, exemplified in unique expressions of the best Pinot noir from local wineries.

All proceeds from the auction will support the marketing, branding, and education efforts of the WILLAMETTE VALLEY WINERIES ASSOCIATION.

The WVWA is a non-profit industry association dedicated to achieving recognition for Oregon's acclaimed Willamette Valley as a premier Pinot noir-producing region. Currently, the WVWA has more than 220 members representing wineries and tasting rooms throughout the Willamette Valley region from Portland to Eugene.

To learn more about attending the auction as a member of the wine trade, please contact Lizzie Adelsheim at lizzie@willamettewines.com or 503.297.2962

Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction is the leading event to showcase Pinot noir of the Willamette Val

Allison Inn & Spa
Allison Inn & Spa 97132 2525 Allison Lane, Newberg, OR 97132
April (2020)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable