Willamette: the Pinot Noir Auction
At Willamette: The Pinot Noir Auction, wine trade professionals get to experience what makes Oregon remarkable, exemplified in unique expressions of the best Pinot noir from local wineries.
All proceeds from the auction will support the marketing, branding, and education efforts of the WILLAMETTE VALLEY WINERIES ASSOCIATION.
The WVWA is a non-profit industry association dedicated to achieving recognition for Oregon's acclaimed Willamette Valley as a premier Pinot noir-producing region. Currently, the WVWA has more than 220 members representing wineries and tasting rooms throughout the Willamette Valley region from Portland to Eugene.
