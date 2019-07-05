Willamette Cornhole Tournament

You are invited to the third season of Wine Country Cornhole presented by Varnum Vintners. The series of six tournaments is each hosted by a different winery across the Valley. Admission to watch the friendly competition or participate is $20 and is accompanied by a wine flight and food. Each tournament will be ran as an individual competition and winners in each tournament will receive a trophy. RSVPs are recommended to secure play in the tournaments but are not required to attend the event.

Fee: $20