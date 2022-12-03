 Calendar Home
Location:The Social Room @ La Rambla
Map:236 NE Third St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038513689
Email:matthew@wildairecellars.com
Website:http://2530 NE Johnson St
All Dates:Dec 3, 2022 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm Dress code winemaker rustic.

WildAire Holiday Party

Please join us on Saturday, December 3rd from 4pm till 8pm for an evening of our exquisite WildAire Library wines paired with delicious La Rambla tapas. WildAire is finishing our tasting season with our biggest blowout sale in the 17 year history of our little winery. Help us celebrate our 21 year / 3000 mile journey from the piedmont of Virginia to the Willamette Valley of Oregon with food, friends, and wine!

 

Fee: $20.00

The WildAire Holiday Party. Sipping / purchasing rare library wines while sampling tapas!

The Social Room @ La Rambla
The Social Room @ La Rambla 97128 236 NE Third St, McMinnville, OR 97128
December (2022)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable