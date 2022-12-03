WildAire Holiday Party

Please join us on Saturday, December 3rd from 4pm till 8pm for an evening of our exquisite WildAire Library wines paired with delicious La Rambla tapas. WildAire is finishing our tasting season with our biggest blowout sale in the 17 year history of our little winery. Help us celebrate our 21 year / 3000 mile journey from the piedmont of Virginia to the Willamette Valley of Oregon with food, friends, and wine!

Fee: $20.00