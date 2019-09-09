Whole Farm Dinner: Night 2

We're delighted to add a second night of Alloro Vineyard's annual signature event!



The grandson of Nebraska dairy farmers, Chef Matthew Sigler figured out early where he wanted to focus his culinary artistry: whole animal butchery, seasonal ingredients, rustic preparations. With aligning focus, we're excited to partner with Chef Matthew for Alloro Vineyard's annual Whole Farm Dinner on September 9 at 6:30 pm. As Chef of Alloro's signature event, he'll source at least 90% of the ingredients from our integrated farm, single-vineyard Estate.



A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco, Matthew trained at some of the Bay Area’s top restaurants, including Quince, Foreign Cinema, and Flour + Water, where he honed his pasta- and salumi-making chops before taking a sabbatical in Colombia and Italy in 2014.



As Executive Chef at Portland’s Renata, Sigler developed the relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and artisans that now enrich his work at Il Solito.



We hope to see you for this memorable culinary and wine experience!

Fee: $140