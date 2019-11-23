Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau Release

COME JOIN US!

Celebrate Harvest 2019 with our newly released Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau Release.

Available just in time to enjoy for Thanksgiving!

Saturday, November 23rd - Sunday, December 1st 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Daily (Closed Thanksgiving Day)

Bring your Growler or purchase a Coelho Growler.

A 32 oz Growler is $27 for Fill + Coelho Growler or $20 to Fill your own Growler.

$5.00 glasses of our Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau.

Complimentary Finger Foods

Special Tasting Flights $20 (Tasting Fee Refunded with a 2-bottle Purchase).

MAKE MOMENTS with Coelho Family Wine at Your Thanksgiving Table This Year!!!