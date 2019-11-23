 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th Street, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503-835-9305
Email:info@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:Nov 23, 2019 - Dec 1, 2019 Event Hours 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM Daily

Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau Release

COME JOIN US!
Celebrate Harvest 2019 with our newly released Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau Release.
Available just in time to enjoy for Thanksgiving!
Saturday, November 23rd - Sunday, December 1st 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM Daily (Closed Thanksgiving Day)
Bring your Growler or purchase a Coelho Growler.
A 32 oz Growler is $27 for Fill + Coelho Growler or $20 to Fill your own Growler.
$5.00 glasses of our Whole Cluster Carbonic Pinot Nouveau.
Complimentary Finger Foods
Special Tasting Flights $20 (Tasting Fee Refunded with a 2-bottle Purchase).
MAKE MOMENTS with Coelho Family Wine at Your Thanksgiving Table This Year!!!

