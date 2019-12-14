 Calendar Home
Location:Westside Warehouse District Tap and Tasting Rooms
Map:560 Commercial Street to 1030 Tyinn Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/westside-warehouse-district-holiday-market/
All Dates:Dec 14, 2019 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Westside Warehouse District Holiday Market

Explore the tap and tasting rooms of the Westside Warehouse District with local artists, pop up shops, live music, and food trucks during our Holiday Market. Do your winter/holiday shopping while sipping delicious beverages at Noble Estate Urban, J. Scott Cellars, Viking Braggot Company, and Claim 52 Brewing.

Sip and shop through the tap and tasting rooms of the Westside Warehouse District.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

