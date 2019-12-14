|Location:
Westside Warehouse District Tap and Tasting Rooms
|Map:
560 Commercial Street to 1030 Tyinn Street, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
541-338-3007
|Email:
wines@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
https://nobleestatewinery.com/event/westside-warehouse-district-holiday-market/
|All Dates:
Westside Warehouse District Holiday Market
Explore the tap and tasting rooms of the Westside Warehouse District with local artists, pop up shops, live music, and food trucks during our Holiday Market. Do your winter/holiday shopping while sipping delicious beverages at Noble Estate Urban, J. Scott Cellars, Viking Braggot Company, and Claim 52 Brewing.
Sip and shop through the tap and tasting rooms of the Westside Warehouse District.