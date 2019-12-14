Westside Holiday Market

Explore four tap and tasting rooms of the Eugene's Westside Warehouse District during the Westside Holiday Market. Each location will feature local artists, pop up shops, live music, and food trucks.



Visitors are invited to do their winter/holiday shopping while sipping delicious beverages at Noble Estate Urban, J. Scott Cellars, Viking Braggot Company, and Claim 52 Brewing. All tap and tasting rooms are located within 2 miles of each other.