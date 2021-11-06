|Location:
|REX HILL
|Map:
|30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|5034558377
|Email:
|emily@rexhill.com
|Website:
|http://30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132
|All Dates:
Weekend Wine Lunches
Savor a seasonal three-course lunch highlighted by local ingredients that have been thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines by our team of Sommeliers. Available on most Saturdays and Sundays through the winter with a monthly rotating menu. Reservations Required.
Reservations close at 5 PM Friday.
*Proof of Vaccination with ID is required
Fee: $125 General Public / $100 Club Member
Join us for an exceptional culinary lunch experience, created by our winery chef, David Sapp.