Location:REX HILL
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5034558377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132
All Dates:Nov 6, 2021 - Dec 26, 2021 Every Saturday & Sunday. Excludes 11/20, 11/27, 11/28, 12/25

Weekend Wine Lunches

Savor a seasonal three-course lunch highlighted by local ingredients that have been thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines by our team of Sommeliers. Available on most Saturdays and Sundays through the winter with a monthly rotating menu. Reservations Required.

Reservations close at 5 PM Friday.

*Proof of Vaccination with ID is Vaccination cards are required

Fee: $125 General Public / $100 Club Member

Join us for an exceptional culinary lunch experience, created by our winery chef, David Sapp.

REX HILL
REX HILL 30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
