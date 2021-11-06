Weekend Wine Lunches

Savor a seasonal three-course lunch highlighted by local ingredients that have been thoughtfully paired with REX HILL wines by our team of Sommeliers. Available on most Saturdays and Sundays through the winter with a monthly rotating menu. Reservations Required.



Reservations close at 5 PM Friday.



*Proof of Vaccination with ID is Vaccination cards are required

Fee: $125 General Public / $100 Club Member