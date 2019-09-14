 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW eagle point Rd., MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 9712358258
Email:abby@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW eagle point Rd.
All Dates:Sep 14, 2019 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

WE THREE Concert in the Vineyard

They will play hits from their recent album along with some yet to be released music in the beautiful setting of Coeur de Terre Vineyard. There will be food trucks along with great wine, beer, sodas and water.

What you need - A Ticket, Low Profile Chair or Blanket - Sun Hat / Sun Screen - Your Family and Friends

Please No Outside Food or Beverage or Pets



FAQs

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

We have limited parking, so carpooling is highly encouraged. Follow directions to Coeur de Terre Vineyard. There are several signs along the road

What can I bring into the event?

Bring a blanket or low profile chairs, hat, sunscreen.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Call us at 503.883.4111 or email us at wine@cdtvineyard.com

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? Yes

Fee: $30

Join us in welcoming WE THREE back home from their big adventure of their recent nationwide tour.

Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Coeur de Terre Vineyard 21000 21000 SW eagle point Rd., MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
September (2019)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2019 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable