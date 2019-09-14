WE THREE Concert in the Vineyard

They will play hits from their recent album along with some yet to be released music in the beautiful setting of Coeur de Terre Vineyard. There will be food trucks along with great wine, beer, sodas and water.



What you need - A Ticket, Low Profile Chair or Blanket - Sun Hat / Sun Screen - Your Family and Friends



Please No Outside Food or Beverage or Pets







FAQs



What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?



We have limited parking, so carpooling is highly encouraged. Follow directions to Coeur de Terre Vineyard. There are several signs along the road



What can I bring into the event?



Bring a blanket or low profile chairs, hat, sunscreen.



How can I contact the organizer with any questions?



Call us at 503.883.4111 or email us at wine@cdtvineyard.com



Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event? Yes

Fee: $30