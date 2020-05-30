Virtual I Love Gamay Tasting #3: Oregon vs France

This May, I Love Gamay is bringing you three opportunities to connect and revel with us in the magic of Gamay: a selection of wineries from Oregon and France will be featured in a series of virtual tastings via Zoom. Each session will feature 3-4 wineries and their wines, and focus on a different topic around growing and making our favorite grape.



It’s free to tune into each session and we highly recommend that you purchase the wines that will be discussed so you can follow along and discuss with the winemakers. The wines can be purchased from our friends at SE Wine Collective in tasting packs and are available for contactless pick up at the winery or delivery via Fedex.







For our final I Love Gamay e-tasting we are letting loose for an old fashioned Gamay smackdown of Oregon and Beaujolais wines from the 2018 vintage.



Featured wineries:

Vincent Fritzsche, Vincent Wine Company

Matt Berson, Love & Squalor

Aurélien Fiardet, Terroirs Originels

Kate Norris, Division Wine Co. / Anne-Sohpie Dubois (representing on behalf)





