Virtual I Love Gamay Tasting #2: Gamayology

This May, I Love Gamay is bringing you three opportunities to connect and revel with us in the magic of Gamay: a selection of wineries from Oregon and France will be featured in a series of virtual tastings via Zoom. Each session will feature 3-4 wineries and their wines, and focus on a different topic around growing and making our favorite grape.



It’s free to tune into each session and we highly recommend that you purchase the wines that will be discussed so you can follow along and discuss with the winemakers. The wines can be purchased from our friends at SE Wine Collective in tasting packs and are available for contactless pick up at the winery or delivery via Fedex.





Virtual Tasting #2 - Gamayology



The relationship between soils and grape growing is one of the most complex and perplexing conversations in winemaking. The geologic features of where a grape is grown clearly influences characteristics of the wine. Our three e-tasting hosts this week will discuss soil geology from three different Oregon soil types and its outsized role within the notion of terroir influence on wines.



Featured wineries:

Jerry Sass, Sass Wines (Willamette Valley AVA)

Thomas Houseman, Anne Amie Vineyards (Yamhill Carlton AVA)

Brian McCormick, Idiot's Grace (Columbia Gorge AVA)

Barbara Gross, Cooper Mountain Vineyards (Chehalem Mountains AVA)





This is one of three virtual Gamay wine tastings this month, visit the I Love Gamay website for more info: www.ilovegamay.com