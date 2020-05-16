Virtual I Love Gamay Tasting #1: Elevage Matters!

This May, I Love Gamay is bringing you three opportunities to connect and revel with us in the magic of Gamay: a selection of wineries from Oregon and France will be featured in a series of virtual tastings via Zoom. Each session will feature 3-4 wineries and their wines, and focus on a different topic around growing and making our favorite grape.



It’s free to tune into each session and we highly recommend that you purchase the wines that will be discussed so you can follow along and discuss with the winemakers. The wines can be purchased from our friends at SE Wine Collective in tasting packs and are available for contactless pick up at the winery or delivery via Fedex.





Virtual Gamay Tasting #1: Elevage Matters!



Join us for our first I Love Gamay e-tasting, Elevage Matters, where three Oregon winemakers that choose three different methods of ageing (the practice of elevage) will discuss their reasoning for how long and what they age their Gamay wines in.



Featured wineries:

Grant Coulter and Renée Saint-Amour, Hundred Suns Winery

Thomas Monroe, Division Wine Co.

Scott Wadlow, Sis & Mae Wine Co.