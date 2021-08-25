Violins in the Vineyard

Join us and enjoy dinner amongst the vines accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. Our Menu includes: Hearty Bolognese, Creamy Cheese Polenta, and Panna Cotta. We will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.

