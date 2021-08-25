|Location:
|Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
|Phone:
|541-459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/violins-in-the-vineyard-39835.html
|All Dates:
Violins in the Vineyard
Join us and enjoy dinner amongst the vines accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. Our Menu includes: Hearty Bolognese, Creamy Cheese Polenta, and Panna Cotta. We will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.
Fee: $45