Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/violins-in-the-vineyard-39835.html
All Dates:Aug 25, 2021 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Violins in the Vineyard

Join us and enjoy dinner amongst the vines accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. Our Menu includes: Hearty Bolognese, Creamy Cheese Polenta, and Panna Cotta. We will have wine available for purchase. Tickets are only $45 per person. Call us at the winery at (541) 459-6060 for details.

Fee: $45

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards 97471 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
