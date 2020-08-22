Vinyasa in the Vineyard

Portland-based yoga instructor, Mikel Blout (@mikel_2.0), will lead a music-accompanied all-levels vinyasa class in our gardens. Enjoy a complimentary glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class and “toast” your neighbor from your mat. Class maximum of 20 guests. Reservations are required. Please bring your own yoga mat. Face masks are required upon arrival and departure.

$25 per person, Saturday, August 22nd, 9 AM – 10 AM

Fee: $25