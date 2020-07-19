Vinyasa in the Vineyard

Sunday, July 19th from 9 AM – 10 AM in the REX HILL Gardens. $25.

Yoga instructor, Tammi Stevens, will lead a music-accompanied all-levels vinyasa class in our gardens. Enjoy a complimentary refreshing glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class on your mat, where you can “toast” your neighbor from a 6’ distance. Class maximum of 20 guests. Reservations are required, book here to reserve your spot. Mats and personal water bottles required. Face masks are required upon arrival and departure. Email emily@rexhill.com with any questions.

Fee: $25