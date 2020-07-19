 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL Gardens
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-455-8377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://https://rexhill.com/events/
All Dates:Jul 19, 2020 9:00 am - 10:00 am

Vinyasa in the Vineyard

Sunday, July 19th from 9 AM – 10 AM in the REX HILL Gardens. $25.
Yoga instructor, Tammi Stevens, will lead a music-accompanied all-levels vinyasa class in our gardens. Enjoy a complimentary refreshing glass of REX HILL Rosé at the end of class on your mat, where you can “toast” your neighbor from a 6’ distance. Class maximum of 20 guests. Reservations are required, book here to reserve your spot. Mats and personal water bottles required. Face masks are required upon arrival and departure. Email emily@rexhill.com with any questions.

 Fee: $25

"Vinyasa in the Vineyard" with complimentary Rosé

