|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/vintners-light-opening-party-
|All Dates:
Vintners Lights Opening Party
Celebrate the holiday season with a music & light show spectacular among Saffron Fields famed Japanese Garden. Enjoy the party from 3-6pm on November 26th. There will be hot food and customized s'mores to keep you warm. All are welcome to come out and join! The more the merrier!
Enjoy warm foods, great wines and light shows that will create unforgettable holiday experience at