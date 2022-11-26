 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/vintners-light-opening-party-
All Dates:Nov 26, 2022 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Vintners Lights Opening Party

Celebrate the holiday season with a music & light show spectacular among Saffron Fields famed Japanese Garden. Enjoy the party from 3-6pm on November 26th. There will be hot food and customized s'mores to keep you warm. All are welcome to come out and join! The more the merrier!

Enjoy warm foods, great wines and light shows that will create unforgettable holiday experience at

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
November (2022)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2022 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable