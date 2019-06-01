|Location:
|Ponzi Vineyards
|19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|503-628-1227
|http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/Vintner-s-Library-Tasting--The-Reserves1
Vintner's Library Tasting: The Reserves
A rare opportunity to experience some of our most prized library wines with second-generation vintners Anna Maria & Luisa Ponzi. Explore Ponzi Pinot Noir and Chardonnay Reserves through the years with an intimate retrospective tasting. Fee: $75 per guest