Location:Ponzi Vineyards
Map:19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 503-628-1227
Website:http://https://www.ponzivineyards.com/events/Vintner-s-Library-Tasting--The-Reserves1
All Dates:Jun 1, 2019

Vintner's Library Tasting: The Reserves

A rare opportunity to experience some of our most prized library wines with second-generation vintners Anna Maria & Luisa Ponzi. Explore Ponzi Pinot Noir and Chardonnay Reserves through the years with an intimate retrospective tasting. Fee: $75 per guest

Ponzi Vineyards
Ponzi Vineyards 19500 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd., Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

