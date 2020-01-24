Vintage Meditations: 2018 Pinot Gris

Vintage Meditations: An Aromatic Encounter with Mother Nature - 2018 Pinot Gris



Nikki Cloud will be guiding a meditation experience in our Barrel Library as she tells the story of our newly released 2018 Pinot Gris. Relaxing under candlelight feel your senses come alive as you sip and swirl the balance of apricot and strawberry with notes of honeysuckle and jasmine. Feel its round texture on your midpalate and allow your imagination to wander as you savor the history and the elements of this lovely wine. January 24th 6-7 pm.



Free for wine club and $20 for non club members. Join the club and receive this treat for free.

Fee: $20