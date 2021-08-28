Vineyard Tour & Picnic with Winemaker

|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|5036236181
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|http://17485 Hwy 22
Vineyard Tour & Picnic with WinemakerYou will get the opportunity to see our brand new baby Pinot Noir plantings. Learn more about viticulture, vineyard maintenance, the life cycle of the grapevines, LIVE certification, and more!
We will end with a picnic in the vineyard.
Bring all those questions you have always wanted to ask.
Cost: $40 per person
(includes vineyard tour, picnic, and wine tasting)
Cost for Wine Club Members: $25
(includes vineyard tour, picnic, and wine tasting
Join our Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel, for an interactive tour where it all begins, the VINEYARD!
17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338