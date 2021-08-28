 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca Winery
Map:17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
Website:http://17485 Hwy 22
All Dates:Aug 28, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Vineyard Tour & Picnic with Winemaker

You will get the opportunity to see our brand new baby Pinot Noir plantings. Learn more about viticulture, vineyard maintenance, the life cycle of the grapevines, LIVE certification, and more!
We will end with a picnic in the vineyard.
Bring all those questions you have always wanted to ask.
Cost: $40 per person
(includes vineyard tour, picnic, and wine tasting)
Cost for Wine Club Members: $25
(includes vineyard tour, picnic, and wine tasting

Join our Winemaker, Andreas Wetzel, for an interactive tour where it all begins, the VINEYARD!
Chateau Bianca Winery
17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, OR 97338
