Location:Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/#hike
All Dates:May 19, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
May 20, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
May 21, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
May 26, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
May 27, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
May 28, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 2, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 3, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 4, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 9, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 10, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 11, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 16, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 17, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 18, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 23, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 24, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 25, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Jun 30, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Vineyard Hike Lunch At Knudsen Vineyards

Stretch your legs and take in the fresh air at Knudsen Vineyards during a vigorous 1-mile hike through our vineyard, most often led by Page Knudsen Cowles. During this hike, enjoy stunning vineyard views while learning about our 50-year family-owned estate in the Dundee Hills.

Following the hike, enjoy a tasting of our estate wines and a casual picnic-style lunch.

Stretch your legs and take in the fresh air at Knudsen Vineyards during a vigorous 1-mile hike through our vineyard, most often led by Page Knudsen Cowles. During this hike, enjoy stunning vineyard views while learning about our 50-year family-owned estate in the Dundee Hills. Following the hike, enjoy a tasting of our estate wines and a casual picnic-style lunch.
Knudsen Vineyards
Knudsen Vineyards 97115 9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
