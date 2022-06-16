|Location:
|Knudsen Vineyards
|Map:
|9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-580-1596
|Email:
|info@knudsenvineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://knudsenvineyards.com/visit-knudsen/#hike
|All Dates:
Vineyard Hike Lunch At Knudsen Vineyards
Stretch your legs and take in the fresh air at Knudsen Vineyards during a vigorous 1-mile hike through our vineyard, most often led by Page Knudsen Cowles. During this hike, enjoy stunning vineyard views while learning about our 50-year family-owned estate in the Dundee Hills.
Following the hike, enjoy a tasting of our estate wines and a casual picnic-style lunch.