Vines and Views at the Estate

Receive step by step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of winery’s daily selection, and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.



Get settled and start enjoying your wine between 5:00 - 5:30pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 and goes until 7:30pm.

Fee: $50