|Location:
|Chris James Cellars Estate
|Map:
|12000 NW Old Wagon Road, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-852-1135
|Email:
|beth@chrisjamescellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/portland/event/3015823/
|All Dates:
Vines and Views at the Estate
Receive step by step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of winery’s daily selection, and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.
Get settled and start enjoying your wine between 5:00 - 5:30pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 and goes until 7:30pm.
Fee: $50
Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate for a wine tasting & painting party!