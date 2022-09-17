 Calendar Home
Vines and Views at the Estate

Receive step by step instruction on how to turn a blank canvas into a memorable work of art. No experience needed! Ticket price includes a wine flight or glass of winery’s daily selection, and all painting materials. Additional wine will be available for purchase during the event.

Get settled and start enjoying your wine between 5:00 - 5:30pm. Painting begins promptly at 5:30 and goes until 7:30pm.

 

Fee: $50

Join Bottle & Bottega at Chris James Cellars Estate for a wine tasting & painting party!

