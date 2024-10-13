|Location:
|Seven Sails Vineyard
|Map:
|13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
|Phone:
|5035441356
|Email:
|sevensailskate@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.margotproductions.com/sevensailsvineyard
|All Dates:
Vibrant & Vintage Paint & Sip
Relax above the vineyard with a glass of local wine and delicious finger foods while you explore your creative side and paint your unique version of "Vibrant & Vintage" with Rebecca of Blooming Galleries. No experience necessary!
$65 per person includes instruction, all materials, delicious home-cooked autumnal hors d’oeuvres, and your first glass of one of our superb Seven Sails Vineyard wines (your choice of red, white, rosé or sparkling).
21 and over
No Refunds
No Pets
Rain or Shine
More wines available by the glass or bottle
Fee: $65.00
