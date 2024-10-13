Vibrant & Vintage Paint & Sip

Relax above the vineyard with a glass of local wine and delicious finger foods while you explore your creative side and paint your unique version of "Vibrant & Vintage" with Rebecca of Blooming Galleries. No experience necessary!



$65 per person includes instruction, all materials, delicious home-cooked autumnal hors d’oeuvres, and your first glass of one of our superb Seven Sails Vineyard wines (your choice of red, white, rosé or sparkling).



21 and over

No Refunds

No Pets

Rain or Shine

More wines available by the glass or bottle

Fee: $65.00