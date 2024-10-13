 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Sails Vineyard
Map:13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
Phone: 5035441356
Email:sevensailskate@gmail.com
Website:https://www.margotproductions.com/sevensailsvineyard
All Dates:Oct 13, 2024 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm

Vibrant & Vintage Paint & Sip

Relax above the vineyard with a glass of local wine and delicious finger foods while you explore your creative side and paint your unique version of "Vibrant & Vintage" with Rebecca of Blooming Galleries. No experience necessary!

$65 per person includes instruction, all materials, delicious home-cooked autumnal hors d’oeuvres, and your first glass of one of our superb Seven Sails Vineyard wines (your choice of red, white, rosé or sparkling).

21 and over
No Refunds
No Pets
Rain or Shine
More wines available by the glass or bottle

 

Fee: $65.00

Paint & Sip with Rebecca at Seven Sails Vineyard

Seven Sails Vineyard
Seven Sails Vineyard 13285 13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
October (2024)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable