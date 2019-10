Velvet Pumpkins -Create and Sip Art Classes

Join Angela and Diana at Oak knoll Winery for a fun-filled afternoon making a set of gorgeous Velvet Pumpkins and acorns. Perfect for your fall decor. Ticket price $40. Seats are limited to 40. All skill levels are welcome. Make sure to come early to order your beverage and pick a seat. This is a 21 and up event. No outside food or beverage allowed.