|Location:
|Kathken Vineyards
|Map:
|5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|(503) 714-3810
|Email:
|Info@kathkenvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Valhalla (Zeppelin tribute) @ Kathken Vineyards
We are so excited to have Valhalla, an amazing Led Zeppelin tribute band, grace our Kathken stage on Friday, August 20th, from 7-10 pm!! Required attendance by all Led Zeppelin fans!! They rock the house!! I wish I could adequately describe how awesome they are, but the best I can do is to implore you not to miss the show. And yes, they'll play Stairway to Heaven!! Gate opens @ 6pm, concert from 7-10pm. Food & available for purchase. No children, dogs or ice chests.
Fee: $10/person eventbrite or $15/person @ entry
