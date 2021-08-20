Valhalla (Zeppelin tribute) @ Kathken Vineyards

We are so excited to have Valhalla, an amazing Led Zeppelin tribute band, grace our Kathken stage on Friday, August 20th, from 7-10 pm!! Required attendance by all Led Zeppelin fans!! They rock the house!! I wish I could adequately describe how awesome they are, but the best I can do is to implore you not to miss the show. And yes, they'll play Stairway to Heaven!! Gate opens @ 6pm, concert from 7-10pm. Food & available for purchase. No children, dogs or ice chests.

Fee: $10/person eventbrite or $15/person @ entry