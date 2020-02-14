 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/valentines-wine-weekend-loop.html
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Valentines Wine Weekend Loop

Cupid’s arrow is striking Oregon Wine Country for the 9th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop! Eighteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries, restaurants, and local businesses are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food & more! You’ll LOVE what we have in store!

Visit www.ardiriwine.com/valentine for full details & individual hours for each participating location.

Participating Business Include...

• A Blooming Hill Vineyard and Winery
• Apolloni Vineyards
• Ardiri Winery and Vineyards
• Blakeslee Vineyard Estate
• Blizzard Wines
• Cooper Mountain Vineyards
• David Hill Vineyards & Winery
• Dion Vineyard
• Freja Cellars
• Oak Knoll Winery
• Patton Valley Vineyard
• Plum Hill Vineyards
• Raptor Ridge Winery
• Ruby Vineyard & Winery
• Scotch Church Road Vineyard & Résolu Cellars
• Stoneberg Alpacas
• Midway Firehouse Pizza
• Cruise In Country Diner

Cupid’s arrow is striking Oregon Wine Country

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 Southwest Burkhalter Road, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable