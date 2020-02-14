Valentines Wine Weekend Loop

Cupid’s arrow is striking Oregon Wine Country for the 9th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop! Eighteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries, restaurants, and local businesses are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food & more! You’ll LOVE what we have in store!



Visit www.ardiriwine.com/valentine for full details & individual hours for each participating location.



Participating Business Include...



• A Blooming Hill Vineyard and Winery

• Apolloni Vineyards

• Ardiri Winery and Vineyards

• Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

• Blizzard Wines

• Cooper Mountain Vineyards

• David Hill Vineyards & Winery

• Dion Vineyard

• Freja Cellars

• Oak Knoll Winery

• Patton Valley Vineyard

• Plum Hill Vineyards

• Raptor Ridge Winery

• Ruby Vineyard & Winery

• Scotch Church Road Vineyard & Résolu Cellars

• Stoneberg Alpacas

• Midway Firehouse Pizza

• Cruise In Country Diner