Valentines Weekend at Natalie’s Estate

We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie's Estate wines paired with large assortment of decadent chocolates! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine or friends!



Also our newest Rosé release will be available!



Our 2019 Rosé has beautiful aromas and flavors of watermelon that fill the palate with bright crispness and a touch of citrus on the finish in a stunning bottle.



When: February 15th & 16th at Natalie’s Estate Winery

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members

No appointment necessary on this weekend!



Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if you have any questions.

Website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

