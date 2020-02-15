 Calendar Home
Location:Natalie's Estate Winery
Map:16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-807-5008
Email:events@nataliesestatewinery.com
Website:http://https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
All Dates:Feb 15, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm Saturday and Sunday 2/15 and 2/16 from 11 to 5

Valentines Weekend at Natalie’s Estate

We will be tasting a wonderful variety of Natalie's Estate wines paired with large assortment of decadent chocolates! Come enjoy with your favorite Valentine or friends!

Also our newest Rosé release will be available!

Our 2019 Rosé has beautiful aromas and flavors of watermelon that fill the palate with bright crispness and a touch of citrus on the finish in a stunning bottle.

When: February 15th & 16th at Natalie’s Estate Winery
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tasting Fee: $20 per person with 10% discount on case purchases; Complimentary for Cellar Club Members
No appointment necessary on this weekend!

Please email, or call us at 503-807-5008 if you have any questions.
Website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/
Email: events@nataliesestatewinery.com

 

Fee: $20

Join us for chocolates, wine and the release of our Rosé.

Natalie's Estate Winery
Natalie's Estate Winery 16825 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
