Location:North Willamette Valley Wineries & Local Businesses
Map:35040 SW Unger Road, Cornelius, OR 97113
Phone: 5032601169
Email:joscelyn@ardiriwine.com
Website:http://www.ardiriwine.com/valentine
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 - Feb 16, 2020

Valentine's Wine Tasting Loop

Nineteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries, restaurants, and local businesses are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food, alpacas & more! You’ll LOVE what we have in store!

ENTER TO WIN!
Collect stamps from 4 participating businesses for a chance to win a ‘Wine Lovers Package,’ including items from each winery & other local businesses. Two winners will be selected. Each basket worth more than $500 in value!

Visit our site for full details.

Participating Businesses
• A Blooming Hill Vineyard
• Apolloni Vineyards
• Ardiri Winery & Vineyards
• Blakeslee Vineyard Estate
• Blizzard Wines
• Cooper Mountain Vineyards
• David Hill Vineyards & Winery
• Dion Vineyards
• Freja Cellars Winery & Vineyards
• Oak Knoll Winery
• Patton Valley Vineyard
• Plum Hill Vineyards
• Raptor Ridge Winery
• Ruby Vineyard & Winery
• Scotch Church Road Vineyard & Resolu Cellars
• Cruise In Country Diner
• Midway Firehouse Pizza
• Stoneberg Alpacas Farm & Boutique

 

Fee: $Cost per location

Cupid's Arrow is Striking North Willamette Valley Wine Country!

North Willamette Valley Wineries & Local Businesses
