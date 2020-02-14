|Location:
|North Willamette Valley Wineries & Local Businesses
|Map:
|35040 SW Unger Road, Cornelius, OR 97113
|Phone:
|5032601169
|Email:
|joscelyn@ardiriwine.com
|Website:
|http://www.ardiriwine.com/valentine
|All Dates:
Valentine's Wine Tasting Loop
Nineteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries, restaurants, and local businesses are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food, alpacas & more! You’ll LOVE what we have in store!
ENTER TO WIN!
Collect stamps from 4 participating businesses for a chance to win a ‘Wine Lovers Package,’ including items from each winery & other local businesses. Two winners will be selected. Each basket worth more than $500 in value!
Visit our site for full details.
Participating Businesses
• A Blooming Hill Vineyard
• Apolloni Vineyards
• Ardiri Winery & Vineyards
• Blakeslee Vineyard Estate
• Blizzard Wines
• Cooper Mountain Vineyards
• David Hill Vineyards & Winery
• Dion Vineyards
• Freja Cellars Winery & Vineyards
• Oak Knoll Winery
• Patton Valley Vineyard
• Plum Hill Vineyards
• Raptor Ridge Winery
• Ruby Vineyard & Winery
• Scotch Church Road Vineyard & Resolu Cellars
• Cruise In Country Diner
• Midway Firehouse Pizza
• Stoneberg Alpacas Farm & Boutique
Cupid's Arrow is Striking North Willamette Valley Wine Country!