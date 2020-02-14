Valentine's Wine Tasting Loop

Nineteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries, restaurants, and local businesses are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food, alpacas & more! You’ll LOVE what we have in store!



ENTER TO WIN!

Collect stamps from 4 participating businesses for a chance to win a ‘Wine Lovers Package,’ including items from each winery & other local businesses. Two winners will be selected. Each basket worth more than $500 in value!



Participating Businesses

• A Blooming Hill Vineyard

• Apolloni Vineyards

• Ardiri Winery & Vineyards

• Blakeslee Vineyard Estate

• Blizzard Wines

• Cooper Mountain Vineyards

• David Hill Vineyards & Winery

• Dion Vineyards

• Freja Cellars Winery & Vineyards

• Oak Knoll Winery

• Patton Valley Vineyard

• Plum Hill Vineyards

• Raptor Ridge Winery

• Ruby Vineyard & Winery

• Scotch Church Road Vineyard & Resolu Cellars

• Cruise In Country Diner

• Midway Firehouse Pizza

• Stoneberg Alpacas Farm & Boutique





