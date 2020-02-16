Valentine's Weekend Wine & Bite Pairings

Join us at Alloro Vineyard during Valentine's Weekend, February 15 & 16 from 11 am - 5 pm, for a special Wine & Bite flight! Enjoy Alloro Vineyard single vineyard, Estate wines each expertly paired with a bite from Chef Matt Sigler of Il Solito!

Fee: $30 per person / Complimentary for Club Members (up to 4)