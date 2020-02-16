 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room & Winery
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://https://www.allorovineyard.com/Visit/Events
All Dates:Feb 15, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Feb 16, 2020 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Valentine's Weekend Wine & Bite Pairings

Join us at Alloro Vineyard during Valentine's Weekend, February 15 & 16 from 11 am - 5 pm, for a special Wine & Bite flight! Enjoy Alloro Vineyard single vineyard, Estate wines each expertly paired with a bite from Chef Matt Sigler of Il Solito!

 

Fee: $30 per person / Complimentary for Club Members (up to 4)

Wine & Bite pairings from Chef Matt Sigler!

