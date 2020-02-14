|Location:
|Pfeiffer Villa
|Map:
|25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
|Phone:
|5419982828
|Email:
|wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
|All Dates:
Valentine's Villa Evening
Pfeiffer Winery Presents a Valentine's Villa Evening.
Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer personally welcome you to the Pfeiffer Villa for this special occasion. Enjoy an elegant five-course dinner, perfectly paired with Pfeiffer wines and unforgettable entertainment.
$420 per couple | All inclusive
Call or email to purchase tickets today.
An intimate dinner celebrating life and love.