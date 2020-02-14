 Calendar Home
Location:Pfeiffer Villa
Map:25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
Phone: 5419982828
Email:wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Valentine's Villa Evening

Pfeiffer Winery Presents a Valentine's Villa Evening.

Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer personally welcome you to the Pfeiffer Villa for this special occasion. Enjoy an elegant five-course dinner, perfectly paired with Pfeiffer wines and unforgettable entertainment.
$420 per couple | All inclusive
Call or email to purchase tickets today.

 

Fee: $420 per couple

An intimate dinner celebrating life and love.

Pfeiffer Villa
Pfeiffer Villa 25040 25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448
February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable