Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:linda@yamhill.com
Website:http://www.yamhill.com/events
All Dates:Feb 14, 2020 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 15, 2020 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Feb 16, 2020 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Valentine's Special + Rosé Release

Calling all lovebirds! Join us for a very special Valentine's Weekend, February 14th-16th, 2020. Bring your lover and enjoy a charcuterie board for two, a pair of chocolate truffles, along side a special flight featuring our newly released 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir. $40/couple, or $20/couple for Wine Club Members.

This will be the debut of our 2019 Rosé of Pinot Noir! Last year this wine sold out by July and we are thrilled to finally release the new vintage. Join us for this first taste and bring home some liquid sunshine.

 

Fee: $40

Grab your honey and enjoy charcuterie for two with a special flight featuring our 2019 Rosé!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
