Utopia/OMSI Star Party

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) Star Party on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 6:30 PM to 11:30 PM.



OMSI astronomer James Todd will be here and will be presenting an overview of the Summer night sky and all of the celestial objects we will be viewing.



OMSI will be bringing five (5) telescopes including both their 18" reflecting and 18" refracting telescopes.



The event starts at 6:30 PM with the presentation at 8 PM and viewing immediately following the presentation until 11:30 PM.



Minors are permitted and FREE to attend but must be accompanied and supervised by an adult at all times.



There is a $10 charge to attend the event which includes a glass of our Pinot Noir Rose'. All of our award winning wines will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle.



We will have artisan cheese and meat plates available for sale at the event.



For any questions or to R.S.V.P. call (503) 687-1671 or contact dan@utopiawine.com.



Hope to see you there!



Best regards,



-Daniel

Fee: $10