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Location:Windrow Estate Winery
Map:52015 Seven Hills Rd, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862
Phone: 5419385575
Email:taste@watermillwinery.com
Website:https://watermillwinery.orderport.net/product-details/1277/under-the-vines-wine-dinner-event
All Dates:Sep 19, 2026 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Under The Vines

Under the Vines
Two Wineries. Estate Vineyards. One Unforgettable Evening.

Join Watermill Winery and Windrow Estate for an unforgettable evening celebrating the very best of OR wine country.

Set among the vines, this inaugural annual event brings together exceptional estate wines, a traditional whole pig spit roast, refreshing Blue Mountain Cider, live music, and the warm hospitality that both wineries are known for.

As the sun sets over the vineyard, gather around the table with fellow wine lovers for an evening of incredible food, handcrafted wines, and unforgettable memories. Whether you're discovering these wineries for the first time or are a longtime supporter, Under the Vines is designed to celebrate the connection between the vineyard, the winemakers, vintners, and the people who enjoy the wines.

Your Evening Includes
• Estate wines from Watermill Winery and Windrow Estate
• Blue Mountain Cider
• Traditional whole pig spit roast dinner with seasonal sides
• Live music in the vineyard
• Beautiful vineyard setting at sunset

 

Fee: $95 / $75 Windrow & Watermill Wine Club Members

Join Watermill and Windrow Estate for an evening celebrating the very best of wine country. Set among the vines, this inaugural annual event brings together exceptional estate wines, a traditional whole pig spit roast, refreshing Blue Mountain Cider, live music, and the warm hospitality that both wineries are known for.

Windrow Estate Winery
Windrow Estate Winery 52015 52015 Seven Hills Rd, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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