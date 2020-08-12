 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
Phone: 5414596060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://www.reustlevineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 12, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Umpqua vs. Europe

Can we compete with our European Counterparts? $50 per person includes a blind tasting of (8) wines...Reustle versus their European Counterparts. Come taste Burgundy, Rhone, Rioja, and Wachau wines. See if Reustle can beat 90+ point wines from Europe. Each guest will also receive an individual charcuterie plate. Limited seating so RSVP by calling (541) 459-6060 or emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!

Wine & Food

Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, Oregon 97471
