|Reustle - Prayer Rock Vineyards
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|5414596060
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|http://www.reustlevineyards.com
Umpqua vs. Europe
Can we compete with our European Counterparts? $50 per person includes a blind tasting of (8) wines...Reustle versus their European Counterparts. Come taste Burgundy, Rhone, Rioja, and Wachau wines. See if Reustle can beat 90+ point wines from Europe. Each guest will also receive an individual charcuterie plate. Limited seating so RSVP by calling (541) 459-6060 or emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!