|Location:
|Reustle Vineyards
|Map:
|960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|541-459-6060
|Email:
|wine@reustlevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/umpqua-vs-europe.html
|All Dates:
Umpqua vs. Europe
Can we compete with our European Counterparts? $50 per person includes a blind tasting of (8) wines...Reustle versus their European Counterparts. Come taste Burgundy, Rhone, Rioja, and Wachau wines. See if Reustle can beat 90+ point wines from Europe. Each guest will also receive an individual charcuterie plate. Limited seating of 24 guests so, RSVP by calling (541) 459-6060 0r emailing wine@reustlevineyards.com today!
Fee: $50