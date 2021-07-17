 Calendar Home
Location:Reustle-Prayer Rock Vineyards
Map:960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
Phone: 541-459-6060
Email:wine@reustlevineyards.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/ultimate-bbq.html
All Dates:Jul 17, 2021 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Ultimate BBQ

Dance the night away with The High Street Band and enjoy the Ultimate Barbecue. Your dinner will include Brisket, Prime Rib, and Pulled Pork along with Chili Lime Grilled Corn, Peach Caprese Salad, Tropical Radicchio Salad with homemade Cornbread and to finish a cooling yet delicious Panna Cotta.

Your ticket price of $135 also includes a take-home 3-bottle pre-selected wine set (per couple) retail valued at $90-$100. RSVP required.

Please note our tasting room will be CLOSED on July 17th, so we can prepare for the Ultimate BBQ.

