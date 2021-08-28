TyCurtis closes summer music @ Kathken Vineyards

Alas, our summer music for 2021 is ending but who better to perform than Ty Curtis!!

Ty & his awesome band perform on Saturday, August 28th from 7-10 pm. Ty’s been playing here since he was 17 and has thrilled the faithful & new fans for most of our years of live music here @ the park in our vineyard. The gate opens @ 6 pm and unless you’ve purchased your ticket from Eventbrite online, you will pay at the entry. Food & beverages available for purchase. No children or dogs. Hope to see you out here!

Fee: $10 @ eventbrite or $15 @ entry