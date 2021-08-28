 Calendar Home
Location:Kathken Vineyards
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: (503) 714-3810
Email:Info@kathkenvineyard.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 28, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens 6pm

TyCurtis closes summer music @ Kathken Vineyards

Alas, our summer music for 2021 is ending but who better to perform than Ty Curtis!!
Ty & his awesome band perform on Saturday, August 28th from 7-10 pm. Ty’s been playing here since he was 17 and has thrilled the faithful & new fans for most of our years of live music here @ the park in our vineyard. The gate opens @ 6 pm and unless you’ve purchased your ticket from Eventbrite online, you will pay at the entry. Food & beverages available for purchase. No children or dogs. Hope to see you out here!

Fee: $10 @ eventbrite or $15 @ entry

Ty Curtis Band closes Kathken summer music on Saturday August 28th from 7-10pm

Kathken Vineyards
Kathken Vineyards 97304 5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
August (2021)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |   Archives  |   Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2021 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable