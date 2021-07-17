 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5737 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-714-3810
Email:Kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://Www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 17, 2021 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Ty Curtis Returns to Rock the Vines

Ty has been playing at Kathken for almost as long as we’ve had music here. He’s one amazing guitarist & songwriter & we know you’ll love him!!
Food & beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverage, kids or dogs.
Our park is one of the coolest places to be in hot weather!!

 

Fee: $10 eventbrite.com or $15 @ entry

