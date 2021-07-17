|Location:
|The park
|Map:
|5737 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-714-3810
|Email:
|Kathkenvyd@aol.com
|Website:
|http://Www.kathkenvineyards.com
|All Dates:
Ty Curtis Returns to Rock the Vines
Ty has been playing at Kathken for almost as long as we’ve had music here. He’s one amazing guitarist & songwriter & we know you’ll love him!!
Food & beverages available for purchase. No outside food, beverage, kids or dogs.
Our park is one of the coolest places to be in hot weather!!
Fee: $10 eventbrite.com or $15 @ entry
Ty Curtis Band returns to Kathken Vineyard.