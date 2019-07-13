 Calendar Home
Location:The Grove (Park)
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 13, 2019 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens 5:45pm. Cover fee collected @ gate. Come early for closer parking

Ty Curtis Band rocks the vines!

Ty Curtis Band plays for the first of two appearances at the Grove!
Ty has been playing here since he was 17 & single!
He’s an amazing musician, song writer, and vocalist with a huge music lovers following!! Soo be sure to purchase your advance tickets & table reservations as soon as possible by calling 503-316-3911 & leaving your name, phone number & number of guests & we’ll get back with you quickly. No kids, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages or ice chests. Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket as the grove gets chilly in the evening. Bring a camp chair for comfort as our plastic chairs aren’t...

 

Fee: $10 per person

This truly will be our final summer music so come out & see Ty Curtis!!

