Ty Curtis Band rocks the vines!

Ty Curtis Band plays for the first of two appearances at the Grove!

Ty has been playing here since he was 17 & single!

He’s an amazing musician, song writer, and vocalist with a huge music lovers following!! Soo be sure to purchase your advance tickets & table reservations as soon as possible by calling 503-316-3911 & leaving your name, phone number & number of guests & we’ll get back with you quickly. No kids, dogs, refunds, outside food or beverages or ice chests. Be sure to bring a jacket/blanket as the grove gets chilly in the evening. Bring a camp chair for comfort as our plastic chairs aren’t...

Fee: $10 per person