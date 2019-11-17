|Location:
|Oran Mor Artisan Mead
|Map:
|305 Melrose Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471
|Phone:
|541-537-1031
|Email:
|info@oranmormead.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/twisted%20pick.html
|All Dates:
Twisted Pick
Twisted Pick is a fun up-tempo mix of musicians putting their unique "twist" on Pop-Rock of the 60's, Old Country, and Classic Bluegrass! Twisted Pick present a smooth blend of harmonies and instrumentation!
Delicious food and drink available for purchase: Award winning Meads, Beer, Wine. Cider, and refreshing selection of non-alcoholic beverages. Tapas Plates and grilled specialty sandwiches available for purchase.
Reservations and information: 541-537-1031
Fee: $10
Twisted Pick is a fun up-tempo mix of musicians