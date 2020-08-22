Twilight Music in the Gardens

During times where travel is limited, let us bring that Spanish vacation to you REX HILL-style with live Flamenco, tapas & wine! Enjoy an evening of Flamenco guitar outside, socially distanced, in the REX HILL Gardens with Jeffery Trapp, featuring Joe Trump on percussion. Spanish tapas from Portland’s Bar Casa Vale will be available for purchase. A complimentary taste of a limited library wine from our cellar will start your evening and current release REX HILL wines will be available by the glass and bottle. Please, no outside food. Face masks are mandatory when not seated. Reservations are required and can be made on our website. As always, club members receive a glass of any REX HILL current release wine gratis.

Fee: $25