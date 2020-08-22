 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL Gardens
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-455-8377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://https://rexhill.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 22, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Twilight Music in the Gardens

During times where travel is limited, let us bring that Spanish vacation to you REX HILL-style with live Flamenco, tapas & wine!  Enjoy an evening of Flamenco guitar outside, socially distanced, in the REX HILL Gardens with Jeffery Trapp, featuring Joe Trump on percussion. Spanish tapas from Portland’s Bar Casa Vale will be available for purchase. A complimentary taste of a limited library wine from our cellar will start your evening and current release REX HILL wines will be available by the glass and bottle. Please, no outside food. Face masks are mandatory when not seated. Reservations are required and can be made on our website.  As always, club members receive a glass of any REX HILL current release wine gratis.

 

Fee: $25

REX HILL Twilight Music - Flamenco!

REX HILL Gardens
REX HILL Gardens 30835 30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
August (2020)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable