Twilight Jazz & Cellar Sips

Groove to live jazz in the REX HILL Gardens featuring the Randy Porter Trio. Enjoy a complimentary welcome taste of a limited library wine to start the evening. Wines by the glass and bottle will be offered alongside an a la carte menu of tasty treats from Ned Ludd to create the perfect twilight picnic. Please, no outside food. Reservations are required, and you can purchase your tickets here. As always, club members get their first glass of current release wine on the house!

Fee: $25