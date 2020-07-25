 Calendar Home
Location:REX HILL Garden
Map:30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5034558377
Email:emily@rexhill.com
Website:http://30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132
All Dates:Jul 25, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Twilight Jazz & Cellar Sips

Groove to live jazz in the REX HILL Gardens featuring the Randy Porter Trio.  Enjoy a complimentary welcome taste of a limited library wine to start the evening. Wines by the glass and bottle will be offered alongside an a la carte menu of tasty treats from Ned Ludd to create the perfect twilight picnic.  Please, no outside food.  Reservations are required, and you can purchase your tickets here.  As always, club members get their first glass of current release wine on the house!

Fee: $25

Twilight Jazz & Cellar Sips  $25 / $20 Club Members  Saturday, July 25th 5-8pm

REX HILL Garden
REX HILL Garden 30835 30835 N Hwy 99W Newberg, OR 97132, Newberg, OR 97132
July (2020)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable