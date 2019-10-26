Twilight in the Vines Dinner

At Eola Hills, we love nothing more than sharing excellent wine with good friends in a beautiful setting paired with a delicious menu. We’re lucky to have found a talented culinary partner in Chef Max Germano, who continues to delight us with his thoughtfully crafted, locally sourced pairings.



We invite you to experience our exclusive Twilight in the Vines dinner series to showcase the best of our combined work. The monthly series will feature a family-style gourmet menu with Eola Hills wine pairings in an intimate setting either nestled in our winery barrel room or out among the vines at Legacy Estate Vineyard

Fee: $95