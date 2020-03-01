|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes: Leah & Austin
The dynamic duo, Leah & Austin, will be at the winery to kick off March for Tunes in the Hideaway! Come sip on select wine by the glass or bottle while you listen to their mix of soul, indie, and classic rock.
Stop in for the March installment of Tunes in the Hideaway with Leah & Austin!