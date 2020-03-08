 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035381141
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Mar 8, 2020 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Tunes: Jesse Meade

Stop by our Tasting Room for Tunes in the Hideaway from 3:30pm – 5:30pm to enjoy the acoustic sounds of singer-songwriter, Jesse Meade. He will be strumming his guitar and we will be pouring wine all afternoon.

Enjoy live music from Jesse Meade, Sunday March 8th, in the Hideaway!

Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Archives  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2020 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable