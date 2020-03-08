|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate Hideaway
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035381141
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes: Jesse Meade
Stop by our Tasting Room for Tunes in the Hideaway from 3:30pm – 5:30pm to enjoy the acoustic sounds of singer-songwriter, Jesse Meade. He will be strumming his guitar and we will be pouring wine all afternoon.
