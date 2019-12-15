|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes in the Hideaway: Jacob Westfall
On Sunday, December 15th – come listen to one of the fastest rising singer/songwriters in the Northwest. We have wine by the glass, bottle, light bites and beer on tap to enjoy while you listen. Bring your friends and family along – we cant wait to see you.