Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-851-2707
Email:amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
Website:http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
All Dates:Dec 15, 2019 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Tunes in the Hideaway: Jacob Westfall

On Sunday, December 15th – come listen to one of the fastest rising singer/songwriters in the Northwest. We have wine by the glass, bottle, light bites and beer on tap to enjoy while you listen. Bring your friends and family along – we cant wait to see you.

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
