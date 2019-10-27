|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-851-2707
|Email:
|amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes in the Hideaway: Crystal Lariza
Join us in the Hideaway for some acoustic, indie, folk pop-inspired tunes by local artist Crystal Lariza. She will be at the winery on October 27th from 3:30 pm-5:30 pm! Come sip on select wine by the glass or bottle while you listen to the mix of soul, indie, and classic rock.