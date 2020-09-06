|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|Map:
|240 SE 5th street, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-1141
|Email:
|Amelia@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.dobbesfamilyestate.com/dobbes-events/
|All Dates:
Tunes at Dobbes
As summer comes to an end, help us celebrate Labor Day Weekend with our last summer night Tunes at Dobbes.
On Sunday, September 6th join Greg Nestler for some superb blues guitar and groove fueled R&B originals while you sip on a glass of wine, or two.
For Sunday afternoon tunes, we are walk-in only from 2 pm to close