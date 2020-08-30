Tunes at Dobbes

Tunes at Dobbes is back! Join us every Sunday this summer from 3:00 pm-5:30 pm on our patio for an array of voices, instruments, and wine.



Don’t miss a night on the patio with his rock’n trio, The Patty Davis Band! Join us on August 30th for wine while you enjoy the tunes.



For Sunday afternoon tunes, we are walk-in only from 2 pm to close